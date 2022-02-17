Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $653.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:TMO opened at $550.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $611.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

