Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.21 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $60.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00213916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00425098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

