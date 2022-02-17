Think Investments LP Invests $18.57 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 364,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,000. Pinterest makes up 2.1% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 150,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,025,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.