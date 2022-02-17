Think Investments LP Makes New $21.88 Million Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,356,182 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,875,000. RocketLab accounts for about 2.5% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.30% of RocketLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching 9.42. 52,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,153. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.

