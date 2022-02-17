Think Investments LP Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,000. Freshworks comprises 1.0% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Think Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $268,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

FRSH traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 176,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

