THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70.49 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00010263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $70.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.