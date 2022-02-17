Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $12,823.22 and $131,910.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00287441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

