ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

TDUP stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,770 shares of company stock worth $2,816,658.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

