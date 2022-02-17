Throne (THN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.22 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.41 or 0.07075129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,431.09 or 0.99760941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.