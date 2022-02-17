thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.25 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.25 ($18.47) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.86 ($15.75).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.23 ($10.49) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.24. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.