Tierion (TNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00107705 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars.

