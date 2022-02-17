Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TINV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15. Tiga Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

