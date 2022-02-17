TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $728.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 142.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

