TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $728.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.70.
TMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
