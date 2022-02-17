Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as low as C$2.56. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 31,935 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$115.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

