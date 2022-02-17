Titus Wealth Management Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.81. 168,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,546. The stock has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

