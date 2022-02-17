Tivity Health (TVTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tivity Health to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.18.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.
