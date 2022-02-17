TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

