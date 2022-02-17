Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Short Interest Update

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,520,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 32.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last 90 days.

Get Toast alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 10,789,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,299. Toast has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.