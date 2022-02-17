Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 14,026 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,157,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 560,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,889,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

