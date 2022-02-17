Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

