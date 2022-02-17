Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.89. 726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

