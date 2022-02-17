Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas Sells 10,000 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,249. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$115.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

