Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 214,212 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $15.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.31. 1,491,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.20. The company has a market cap of $623.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.20.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.