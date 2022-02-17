Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 60,666 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

