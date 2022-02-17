Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,997 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $67,533,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42. The company has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

