Toroso Investments LLC Buys 58,197 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,197 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 194.0% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,963,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,478,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 188.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 564,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,904,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $331.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

