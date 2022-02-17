Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,045 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.87. 37,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,322. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $538.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

