Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,723,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,378 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 257,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.39. 126,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,480. The firm has a market cap of $383.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

