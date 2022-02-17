Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $7.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,169.91. 88,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,210.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,336.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

