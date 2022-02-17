Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the period.
VB traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.41. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.92 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
