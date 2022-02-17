Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 171,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $74,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

