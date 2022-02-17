Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $203.35. 1,224,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,050,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

