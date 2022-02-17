Tower House Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tower House Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 20.7% of Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $36,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL traded down $9.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.61 and a 200-day moving average of $388.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

