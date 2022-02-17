Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,010. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.31.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
