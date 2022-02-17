Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,010. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.