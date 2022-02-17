TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 11,655 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

DIS traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $154.42. 200,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,984,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $281.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

