TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 4,223 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $226.22. 90,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,037. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

