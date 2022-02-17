TownSquare Capital LLC Has $39.60 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.72. 176,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

