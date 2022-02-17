TownSquare Capital LLC Has $98.86 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,264 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $98,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 7,355,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

