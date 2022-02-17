TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $17.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $618.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.