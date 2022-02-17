TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NVO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.05. 22,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,572. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

