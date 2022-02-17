TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 13,893 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $9.23 on Thursday, hitting $202.51. 146,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.02 and a 200 day moving average of $260.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,759 shares of company stock valued at $39,396,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

