TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $443.49. 506,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,638. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

