TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $18.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.74 and a 200 day moving average of $624.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

