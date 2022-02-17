Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,110% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. New Century Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of XES traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.99. 506,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $68.44.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

