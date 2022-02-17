Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,832,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 4,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,473.9 days.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.75) to GBX 266 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.84) to GBX 325 ($4.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

