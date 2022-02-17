Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $78,882.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00106600 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

