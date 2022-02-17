TransAlta (TAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAC stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TransAlta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.