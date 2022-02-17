Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

