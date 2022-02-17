Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.92% of Tredegar worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tredegar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of TG opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $401.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.