TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.55% of TreeHouse Foods worth $56,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 52,388 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,176,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

